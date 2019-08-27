HOMER CITY, Pa. - It's a video that's causing anger in an Indiana County community — a young man with intellectual and physical disabilities being punched by a group of people.
Police say the attack was unprovoked, and left him with bruises on his head, chest and face.
Four people are now facing charges for the attack, and are in jail at the request of investigators.
Channel 11 is talking to the victim and his mom about how they're doing now, and the support that's surfaced as a result.
⚠️ WARNING: this video is tough to watch... it shows a young man with Williams Syndrome being hit, repeatedly by several suspects. This is only a portion of the video. The 4 people accused of doing this are now in jail. I'll have the latest at 5:45 on #WPXI pic.twitter.com/3NHlO96prZ— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) August 27, 2019
