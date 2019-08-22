UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A small child has drowned in Fayette County.
This happened around 3:30 p.m. in a pool along Coolsprings street in Hopwood.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is in the area talking to police to learn more about what happened.
This is a breaking story. Stay with WPXI.com and download the WPXI News App for any developments throughout the night.
