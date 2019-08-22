  • Small child drowns in pool in Fayette County

    Updated:

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A small child has drowned in Fayette County.

    This happened around 3:30 p.m. in a pool along Coolsprings street in Hopwood.

    Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is in the area talking to police to learn more about what happened.

    This is a breaking story. Stay with WPXI.com and download the WPXI News App for any developments throughout the night.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories