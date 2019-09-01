DAYTON, Pa. - "Days like today are hard on the heart and mind." That's how a social media post from one of a team of animal sanctuaries begins after six horses were removed from a property in Armstrong County on Saturday evening.
According to officials with the Whiskey Acres Sanctuary and the Rory Ridge Rescue, law enforcement and the team of animal rescuers went to the property about 6:30 p.m. with a search and seizure order.
Officials said the condition of the horses had been an ongoing issue and the owner of the animals could not be reached. Veterinarians were examining the horses and performing blood work.
The Second Chance Equine Association was also involved.
