  • Hot, humid weekend ahead with possible showers, storms

    PITTSBURGH - Hello summer!

    Temperatures this weekend will jump into the low 80s and it'll feel more like July than May.

    Humidity will also be creeps up so you'll need the shorts and short sleeves outdoors.

    A few scattered showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, but most of your outdoor time will be dry.

    Have the Severe Weather Team 11 app app with you when you're out because storms could fire up quickly, bringing lightning and brief heavy downpours. 

