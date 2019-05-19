  • Hot, humid weekend with possible showers, storms

    PITTSBURGH - Hello summer! Humidity is ramping up, so you'll need the shorts and short sleeves outdoors. 

    A few scattered showers and storms will be possible both tonight and Sunday, but most of your outdoor time will be dry.

    The average high is 71. The forecast for Sunday is 85.

    Have the Severe Weather Team 11 app app with you when you're out because storms could fire up quickly, bringing lightning and brief heavy downpours. 

