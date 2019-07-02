BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a man from Bolivar, Pennsylvania after officers say he shot a gun inside a hotel room Monday morning.
State police said David Lee McGinnis, 26, is believed to have fired one round from a 9mm handgun during an argument inside the room at Days Inn on Route 22.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Indiana County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
As troopers arrived, police said McGinnis and another man took off. A woman was arrested at the scene and faces drug charges.
A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter was brought in to search from the air while troopers searched on foot. Officers were not able to find McGinnis.
Police said McGinnis was charged with one count of Discharge of Firearm into an Occupied Structure, and one count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person among other charges.
TRENDING NOW:
- Gunshot fired during fireworks show at local mall
- Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- Woman getting out of car struck by hit-and-run driver
- VIDEO: Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking boy
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}