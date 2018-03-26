House catches fire hours before being put on the market

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A house that caught fire Monday in Westmoreland County was just about to be put on the market.
The fire also caught the Sewickley Township homeowner by surprise because nothing was on inside, and she had just turned off the lights and left an hour before the fire started.
Several fire departments responded to the blaze on Kangaroo Hill Road.
The homeowner said the family has owned the home for more than two decades, but hasn't lived in it for the last four years.
According to the homeowner, just an hour before the fire started an appraiser came to the house so the family could get ready to sell it.
"We're not home, we got another house, but this is crazy because we were gonna sell it," said Gloria Baur, the homeowner. "That's why the appraiser came out, to hopefully sell it to the neighbor."
No one was hurt.
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
