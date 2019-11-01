NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - An abandoned house that started collapsing Thursday night in North Braddock amid heavy rain and strong winds was demolished Friday, officials said.
Caution tape was put up around the Cliff Street home, behind which a small landslide has started to form.
"It's scary because I thought all of my house was going to be gone," Rachael Alexander, a neighbor, said. "I thought it was going to be gone."
Alexander was at work when she got the disturbing call that the house next to hers was collapsing, and it could collapse on her house.
The collapsing home has been empty for 10 years, but code enforcement officials said it was only a matter of time before it crumbled. The inside was rotted out, and the weather only made matters worse.
Code enforcement officials said there are a number of other houses on the street that are in bad shape.
Officials said they have tried to get grant money to get hundreds of homes in the borough demolished because they are strapped for cash.
