NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A house that was fully engulfed in flames Friday morning is now destroyed.
There's not much left of the home on Bateman Road in North Fayette Township.
Photos courtesy of Dave Bee.
No one was hurt.
There was too much fire to send anyone inside, according to the fire chief.
Multiple fire departments responded to help.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
