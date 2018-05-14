  • House fire forcing partial closure of Lincoln Highway in North Versailles

    Updated:

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A fire broke out early Monday morning at a home in North Versailles, forcing the partial closure of Lincoln Highway.

    The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. on Lincoln Highway. Firefighters remain at the scene.

    Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the home as a ladder truck was used to help crews battle the fire.

    Lincoln Highway is closed between Denning Way and Luehm Avenue.

    We’re working to learn whether anyone was inside the home when the fire started for Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    House fire forcing partial closure of Lincoln Highway in North Versailles

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man stabbed wife with pruning shears in Walmart parking lot

  • Headline Goes Here

    Victim identified in fatal crash on 10th Street Bypass; mother, 3 kids…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Damage reported as waves of severe storms move through our area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother's Day 2018: Which restaurants offer moms deals or freebies?