House fire forcing partial closure of Lincoln Highway in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A fire broke out early Monday morning at a home in North Versailles, forcing the partial closure of Lincoln Highway.
The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. on Lincoln Highway. Firefighters remain at the scene.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the home as a ladder truck was used to help crews battle the fire.
Lincoln Highway is closed between Denning Way and Luehm Avenue.
We’re working to learn whether anyone was inside the home when the fire started for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man stabbed wife with pruning shears in Walmart parking lot
- Victim identified in fatal crash on 10th Street Bypass; mother, 3 kids in stable condition
- North Carolina lottery winner walks away from fiery helicopter crash
- VIDEO: Lightning strikes church in East Huntingdon Twp.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}