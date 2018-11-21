NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Police are investigating a suspicious fire in New Caste late Tuesday night.
Investigators tell Channel 11 flames broke out at a vacant home in the 400 block of Lyndal Street.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting from the home. Fire crews worked quickly to keep the flames from damaging a church next door.
Firefighters had to use a chainsaw to cut a hole in the roof to get to the flames in the attic.
It took crews an hour to get the fire under control. Investigator said the fire appears to be suspicious because the fire spread so quickly and there were no utilities connected in the home.
The city fire marshal is still investigating the cause.
TRENDING NOW:
- North Hills gym teacher accused of inappropriate contact with elementary student
- Local woman goes missing while vacationing in Mexico
- ‘There's blood everywhere': 911 call released in former judge's alleged killing of ex-wife
- VIDEO: Three major retailers announce new gift card restrictions to prevent scams
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}