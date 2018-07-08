  • House in New Castle catches fire days after resident moves out

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A house in New Castle was destroyed by fire Sunday morning.

    Firefighters were called to the home on Phillip Street in the city’s South Side just after 9:30 a.m.

    Cell phone video shows the home fully engulfed in flames.

    According to neighbors, the woman who lived there just moved out a few days ago. The assistant fire chief said it was in the process of being condemned. 

    It’s not clear whether anyone was hurt.

    The assistant fire chief believes the cause is suspicious in nature and has turned the investigation over to a city fire investigator.

