House in New Castle catches fire days after residents move out

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A house in New Castle was destroyed by fire Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to the home on Phillip Street in the city’s South Side just after 9:30 a.m.
Cell phone video shows the home fully engulfed in flames.
According to neighbors, the people who lived there just moved out a few days ago.
It’s not clear whether anyone was hurt.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fans at Jimmy Buffett concert report "gridlock" at gates, long lines
- Thai cave rescue: Mission underway to extract soccer team, coach
- Mother of local woman stands by her after arrest in Fla. woman's disappearance
- VIDEO: Police investigating after man, dog found dead inside home
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}