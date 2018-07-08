  • House in New Castle catches fire days after residents move out

    Updated:

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A house in New Castle was destroyed by fire Sunday morning.

    Firefighters were called to the home on Phillip Street in the city’s South Side just after 9:30 a.m.

    Cell phone video shows the home fully engulfed in flames.

    According to neighbors, the people who lived there just moved out a few days ago.

    It’s not clear whether anyone was hurt.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories