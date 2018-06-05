  • House partially collapses during intense blaze

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - Flames tore through a house in McKeesport early Tuesday morning.

    The intense fire broke out about 1 a.m. in the area of Lincoln and Olive streets.

    Flames engulfed the house, causing a side of the structure to collapse.

    No one was hurt, officials said.

