    McKEESPORT, Pa. - Flames tore through a house in McKeesport early Tuesday morning.

    The intense fire broke out about 1 a.m. in the area of Lincoln and Olive streets.

    Flames engulfed the house, causing a side of the structure to collapse while crews battled the fire. By the time the fire was out, the house was a pile of debris.

    The house was vacant and no one was hurt, officials said.

    A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

    Crews from Duquesne light were called because of a pole leaning near the home.

