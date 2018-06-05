McKEESPORT, Pa. - Flames tore through a house in McKeesport early Tuesday morning.
The intense fire broke out about 1 a.m. in the area of Lincoln and Olive streets.
Flames engulfed the house, causing a side of the structure to collapse while crews battled the fire. By the time the fire was out, the house was a pile of debris.
NEW PICS: just got these photos from the house fire in McKeesport. We are on the way now... I’ll have a live report at 4:30. @WPXI Photos taken by Ed Thompson. pic.twitter.com/yV8FJmaK3R— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) June 5, 2018
The house was vacant and no one was hurt, officials said.
A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Crews from Duquesne light were called because of a pole leaning near the home.
