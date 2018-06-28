Houses being shot up in neighborhood with young children

BUTLER, Pa. - People in a Butler County neighborhood are upset that their houses continue to be shot at.
The Butler neighborhood has little kids and a park is just a block away.
Monty Hulings told Channel 11 four bullets riddled his Virginia Avenue home Sunday morning.
"I was in the living room on the couch with my grandson and I heard it," Hulings said.
Other houses were hit in the gutters, railings and siding.
No one was injured.
Neighbors told Channel 11 they heard many shots ring out.
"It’s scary; we don’t need this around here," said Darlene Howard. "The police are doing a good job and they’re out looking for them and I know they will get them."
Butler City police are investigating, trying to figure out why someone was firing along this residential street.
Neighbors are fearful and hope police find the person responsible.
