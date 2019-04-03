PITTSBURGH - A long-term closure of the HOV lanes on the Parkway North began early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh and Ross Township.
The closure began at 3 a.m. and will last continuously through mid-June, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
During the closure of the HOV lanes, crews plan to do a lot of work. PennDOT said the list includes concrete patching, inlet modifications, paving operations, installation of an anti-icing system and the installation of fast acting gates.
