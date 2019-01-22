  • HOV lanes on Parkway North open again

    PITTSBURGH - The HOV lanes on the Parkway North have reopened following a closure that started Sunday night.

    According to PennDOT, a damaged gate caused the closure.

    It's unclear if weather caused the damage.

