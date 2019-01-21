  • HOV lanes on Parkway North to be closed for Monday morning commute

    PITTSBURGH - The HOV lanes on the Parkway North will be closed Monday morning.

    According to PennDOT, a damaged gate is causing the closure.

    It's unclear if weather caused the damage.

    A decision will be made before the evening commute to determine if those lanes on the Parkway North will be open in time for the evening commute.

