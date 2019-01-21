HOV lanes on Parkway North to be closed for Monday morning commute

PITTSBURGH - The HOV lanes on the Parkway North will be closed Monday morning.
According to PennDOT, a damaged gate is causing the closure.
It's unclear if weather caused the damage.
A decision will be made before the evening commute to determine if those lanes on the Parkway North will be open in time for the evening commute.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Wind Chill Advisory issued for entire area
- Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in major crash
- Police looking for help identifying bones of small boy found in duffel bag on hiking trail
- VIDEO: What is a 'flash freeze'?
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}