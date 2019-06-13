PITTSBURGH - Many drivers using the Parkway North keep asking: When will the HOV lanes reopen?
The long term lane closure began back in April.
PennDOT officials said the project included concrete patching, inlet modifications, paving operations, installation of an anti-icing system and the installation of fast-acting gates.
Traffic Anchor Trisha Pittman has learned that the HOV lanes are expected to reopen and other Parkway North work is set to be completed before July 4.
Watch the video above for a detailed look at when different areas will be reopened.
