PITTSBURGH - The list of the NFL Top 100 players of 2019, chosen by the players themselves, was recently released. The Steelers were well-represented overall — T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ben Roethlisberger made the grade — but the list notably left out former Pro Bowlers and All-Pros on the offensive line, like David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey and Alejandro Villenueva.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive sports alerts.
Related Headlines
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Although their peers might not think they're elite, the Steelers offensive line ranked fourth in the NFL in adjusted sack rate (4.4 percent of pass attempts). And while the Steelers' O-line isn't known for having road-graders, they did rank fifth in the game in Football Outsiders' power success rate.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dad charged after 3-year-old daughter drowned in backyard pool
- 3 hospitals, 2 other businesses targeted with bomb threats Thursday night
- Police make arrest in double stabbing at bus stop in downtown Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Family, friends gather to celebrate Nick Cumer's life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DKPittsburghSports.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}