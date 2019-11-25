The price to repair your heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system could skyrocket next year.
A freon ban will go into effect at the end of 2019, and it will impact your air conditioner. The new federal law will ban a certain type of freon, which is used in thousands of AC units in our area.
On 11 Morning News at 6:45, what experts want you to know to prepare for this change.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen collapsed and died after inhaling nitrous oxide at house near Penn State campus, coroner says
- 'SNL': Woody Harrelson, Larry David, Maya Rudolph join host Will Ferrell in Democratic debate parody
- Browns DT Richardson ‘hopes’ Mason Rudolph starts in Week 13
- VIDEO: Local Jeopardy! champion joining others for cancer research fundraising
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}