How to avoid scammers knocking on your door this summer

It’s the time of year where the mailman isn’t the only person showing up at your front door.
People looking to scam you are out in full force during the summer months.
How to tell the difference between someone whose legitimate, and someone who’s not, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}