  • How will Mon Valley benefit from U.S. Steel investment?

    By: Julia Mericle – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    BRADDOCK, Pa. - Braddock Mayor Chardae Jones said she’s happy to welcome more jobs to the Mon Valley, but when a company or developer proposes a project in Braddock, she wants to know her residents will benefit.

    So, when United States Steel Corp. announced plans to invest more than $1 billion to construct modern steelmaking facilities at two of its three Mon Valley locations in May, including $900 million at the Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Jones had some questions.

    Related Headlines

    Would U.S. Steel hire mostly from Braddock and the Mon Valley? Would the investment bring opportunities for her constituents?

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories