0 How will the new Safe Harbor Law work to protect child victims of human trafficking?

The newly approved Safe Harbor Law is part of an effort to help victims of human trafficking who are often caught up in crimes without knowing it.

The new law is meant to help victims and law enforcement in identifying those who are being exploited.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, CLICK HERE.

Over the last several years, Alison Hall has helped expand Pittsburgh Action Against Rape's services to help women who are victims of human trafficking.

Now, even more help is coming from Harrisburg.

"Let's approach each individual as potentially a victim and how can I help them as opposed to let's arrest this person, put them in jail and really not think about them after that,” Hall said.

RELATED LINKS:

The Safe Harbor Law protects children who are victims of human trafficking from criminal prosecution while also requiring the Department of Human Services to set up a statewide protocol to provide safe housing, education, life-skills training and counseling.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf.

"You want victims to disclose, you hope victims come forward to disclose and come forward to seek services for their sexual trauma. So, this is really a victory,” Hall said.

New program aims to stop human trafficking victims from facing charges

The bill also mandates that police officers statewide are trained to identify and assist sexually exploited children -- an important aspect Hall believes will go a long way in helping victims.

"The training for law enforcement is actually primary because we want law enforcement to first think this might be a victim and approach that individual in a different way,” Hall said.

Hall said this is a fundamental change for law enforcement, but one she believes is overdue.

The law is expected to take effect by the end of the year.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.