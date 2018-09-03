  • Huge police presence after reports of shooting

    Updated:

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - There is a huge police presence at Mifflin Estates in West Mifflin following reports of a shooting.

    The Allegheny County Medical Examiner is on scene. 

    Channel 11's Michele Newell is on scene working to learn more information, on 11 News NOW. 

