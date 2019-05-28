PITTSBURGH - People who use Hulton Road in Oakmont will need to find a detour. A truck flipped over at Fifth Street and is leaking diesel fuel.
The crash happened just after 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Allegheny County Hazmat teams were called to the scene to help clean-up.
Police told Channel 11's Damany Lewis that the driver reported an issue with the truck's brakes. The road will likely be closed for another 2 to 3 hours.
BREAKING: A truck carrying recycled asphalt crashes into house on Hulton Rd in #Oakmont. Hulton Rd is shutdown Heavy traffic in the area. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/tt16kTlM2j— Juice (@WPXI_Juice) May 28, 2019
