    PITTSBURGH - People who use Hulton Road in Oakmont will need to find a detour. A truck flipped over at Fifth Street and is leaking diesel fuel.

    The crash happened just after 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

    Allegheny County Hazmat teams were called to the scene to help clean-up.

    Police told Channel 11's Damany Lewis that the driver reported an issue with the truck's brakes. The road will likely be closed for another 2 to 3 hours.

