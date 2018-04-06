  • Human remains found on Mt. Washington hillside

    Updated:

    MT. WASHINGTON, Pa. - Human remains have been found on a Mt. Washington hillside.

    We're working to learn any new details, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    Hikers found the skeletal remains around 5 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area off of Wyoming Avenue and E. Sycamore Street.

    The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office will now conduct a forensics investigation.

