MT. WASHINGTON, Pa. - Human remains have been found on a Mt. Washington hillside.
We're working to learn any new details, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
Police activity on Mt. Washington off East Sycamore. Early reports indicate a body has been found. #wpxi will have updates throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/HBkxNSYNP4— Jason G (@wpxijg) April 5, 2018
Hikers found the skeletal remains around 5 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area off of Wyoming Avenue and E. Sycamore Street.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office will now conduct a forensics investigation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect, victim in deadly Ohio Twp. shooting connected through church, real estate
- Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting; officer suffers minor injuries
- Former pro wrestler Johnny Valiant hit, killed by truck on McKnight Road
- VIDEO: Decomposed Body Reportedly Identified As Missing CDC Employee
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}