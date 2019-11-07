  • Humane Animal Rescue waiving adoption fees for senior pets in November

    For the month of November, the Humane Animal Rescue is waiving its adoption fees for all senior pets. 

    The rescue said as part of Adopt a Senior Pet Month, there will be no adoption fee for all of its animal that are age 7 and over.

