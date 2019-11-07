For the month of November, the Humane Animal Rescue is waiving its adoption fees for all senior pets.
The rescue said as part of Adopt a Senior Pet Month, there will be no adoption fee for all of its animal that are age 7 and over.
Click here to see all of the adoptable animals available.
