ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Severe Weather Team 11 is checking to see if storms that moved through our area are responsible for a power outage in Ross Township.
One of our photographers saw traffic lights out along McKnight Road, but power has since been restored.
We're working to learn how long repairs will take -- for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Crews are in the process of making repairs.
Duquesne Light says more than 400 customers are without power.
