CHESWICK, Pa. - It was an impressive sight as around 800 motorcyclists rolled out from the Pittsburgh Shrine Center for a memorial ride that honored Officer Brian Shaw.
"It's a shame that a young man lose his life over something so stupid. You know, he was a good boy. I knew him," said Stanley Pukusa, who participated in the event.
Shaw worked for the New Kensington Police Department for only a few months before he was shot and killed during a traffic stop in November 2017.
A SWAT vehicle led the way for the 62-mile ride with the New Kensington police chief in the driver's seat.
"This means a lot to me because it's a way that we're honoring him and his sacrifice and also taking care of his family," said New Kensington Police Chief Robert Deringer.
The ride raises money for scholarships in Shaw's name. It helps future officers attending the Allegheny County Police Academy.
One of the organizers told Channel 11 the outpouring of community support has been unbelievable and this year, they hope to raise $70,000.
This is the second year for the memorial ride, and organizers are already planning for next year.
