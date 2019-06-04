  • Hundreds of paid extras needed in Pittsburgh area to recreate 1996 Olympics

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Hundreds of paid extras are being sought for a television project filming in the Pittsburgh area.

    The extras will help recreate part of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and the events leading up to and after the Olympic Park bombing.

    Extras for “Manhunt: Lone Wolf” are needed for multiple nights and overnights between June 18 and June 27. There will be free catered meals, free food trucks and nightly giveaways.

    “Manhunt: Lone Wolf” stars Cameron Britton of "Mindhunter," Jack Huston of "Boardwalk Empire" and Gethin Anthony of "Game of Thrones."

    Anyone who is interested in being an extra should email manhuntolympics@gmail.com. For more information, CLICK HERE.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories