  • Hundreds of power outages reported because of high winds

    Updated:

    Hundreds of people in our area are dealing with power outages.

    Duquesne Light is reporting about 600 outages, most of which are in Robinson Township.

    >>RELATED STORY: High Wind Warning in effect through Monday, heavy downpours also possible

    First Energy has about 1,000 outages, most of which are in Somerset and Westmoreland counties.

    More outages are expected throughout the day as the winds intensify.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories