Hundreds of volunteers help wrap gifts for students in United Way's mentor program

PITTSBURGH - Hundreds of volunteers gathered Wednesday night to give back to the Pittsburgh community and wrap gifts for middle school students involved in the United Way’s mentor program.
The volunteers included nearly 300 local young professionals, mentors with the program and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt.
Around 300 volunteers were wrapping more than 400 college sweatshirts for middle schoolers at a United Way event at Heinz Field. They were joined by #steelers Stephon Tuitt. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/ANtDK1F7O4— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) November 29, 2018
During the event, there were contests that included wrapping a gift with one arm and wrapping blindfolded.
Tonight on 11 at 11, Tuitt explains why he got involved and talked about the special gift he wrapped for one middle schooler.
