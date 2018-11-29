  • Hundreds of volunteers help wrap gifts for students in United Way's mentor program

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Hundreds of volunteers gathered Wednesday night to give back to the Pittsburgh community and wrap gifts for middle school students involved in the United Way’s mentor program.

    The volunteers included nearly 300 local young professionals, mentors with the program and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

    During the event, there were contests that included wrapping a gift with one arm and wrapping blindfolded.

    Tonight on 11 at 11, Tuitt explains why he got involved and talked about the special gift he wrapped for one middle schooler.

