  • Hundreds without power in bitterly cold temperatures

    Updated:

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Hundreds of people are without power tonight in the midst of an arctic blast.

    According to Duquesne Light, more than 750 people are in the dark in North Versailles.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories