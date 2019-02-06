Hundreds without power, T service impacted following transformer fire

MT. LEBANON, Pa. - A transformer fire in Mt. Lebanon caused issues on the T's Red Line on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the Port Authority said a Duquesne Light transformer caught fire, and even though it's not their transformer, it caused electrical issues on the Red Line.
Update: Red line service has resumed. Expect delays of 5 to 10 minutes. Thank you for your patience! https://t.co/KSqBv7zRKz— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) February 6, 2019
According to Duquesne Light's website, there are currently over 500 people without power in Mt. Lebanon.
It's unclear at this time what caused the explosion.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates and tune in to Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for a live report.
