  • Hundreds without power, T service impacted following transformer fire

    Updated:

    MT. LEBANON, Pa. - A transformer fire in Mt. Lebanon caused issues on the T's Red Line on Wednesday.

    Download the WPXI News App for breaking updates on T service

    A spokesperson for the Port Authority said a Duquesne Light transformer caught fire, and even though it's not their transformer, it caused electrical issues on the Red Line.

    According to Duquesne Light's website, there are currently over 500 people without power in Mt. Lebanon. 

    It's unclear at this time what caused the explosion.

    This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates and tune in to Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for a live report.

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories