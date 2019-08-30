PITTSBURGH - Officials with several local organizations are sending teams south to the coast as Hurricane Dorian continues growing.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories like this one. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Local volunteers with the American Red Cross are deploying to assist with the recovery effort. A spokesperson for the local chapter said the 13 volunteers from Pennsylvania will join hundreds of other Red Cross teams along with truckloads of supplies and MRE's.
The Brother's Brother Foundation is also working to help the Florida coast as well as Puerto Rico as the storm approaches.
>>>>>RELATED: Pittsburgh foundation providing aid to areas in Hurricane Dorian’s path, accepting donations
According to our partners at TribLive.com, specialized ambulance units and paramedics from Fayette County and Westmoreland County are heading south in anticipation of the storm's landfall.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Hurricane Dorian had been designated as a Category 3 hurricane and was expected to continue to intensify.
TRENDING NOW:
- New details emerge in Virginia triple homicide involving pitcher Blake Bivens' family
- 5-year-old dies after ATV crash in Fox Chapel; Father, sister injured
- 700-day closure of I-579 ramp starting next week for urban connector project
- VIDEO: 5-year-old dies after ATV crash in Fox Chapel; Father, sister injured
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}