  • I-279 HOV lanes will not open on time Thursday

    PITTSBURGH - The HOV lanes on Interstate 279 will not open at the regularly scheduled time Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

    A power outage is preventing the HOV lanes from opening on time, officials said.

    PennDOT did not give an estimate as to when the HOV lanes will open.

