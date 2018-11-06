  • I-376 inbound near Blvd. of the Allies reopened after crash

    Updated:

    Two lanes of the Parkway East inbound near Boulevard of the Allies were blocked due to a crash Monday evening.

    The crash occurred around 6 p.m. and was cleared by 7 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories