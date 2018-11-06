I-376 inbound near Blvd. of the Allies reopened after crash

Two lanes of the Parkway East inbound near Boulevard of the Allies were blocked due to a crash Monday evening.
The crash occurred around 6 p.m. and was cleared by 7 p.m.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 72.5. There is a lane restriction.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 5, 2018
