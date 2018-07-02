FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An Interstate 376 ramp closure near Pittsburgh International Airport will last into September.
The closure of the eastbound I-376 ramp in Findlay Township to Moon/West Business Loop 376 went into effect Monday morning.
Reconstruction work will be performed during the closure, which will be continuous through Sept. 11, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The following detour will be posted:
- From eastbound I-376, continue past the closed ramp
- Take the Crafton/South 60 (Exit 60B) off-ramp
- Merge onto Route 60 (Steubenville Pike)
- Turn left onto the ramp to West I-376 toward the airport
- Follow westbound I-376 to the Moon/West Business Loop 376 (Exit 57) off-ramp
- Take the off-ramp
- End detour
Work included in the $42.36 million project includes roadway reconstruction, concrete patching, subgrade stabilization, bridge rehabilitation work, drainage and guiderail improvements, signage upgrades and ramp repairs.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspended officer with troubled past fatally shoots wife, her boyfriend, self
- Police: Driver killed on Route 28 after driving wrong way while fleeing from officers
- Teen shot, killed in Pittsburgh street
- VIDEO: 1 arrested, 30 taken to hospital from Luke Bryan concert
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}