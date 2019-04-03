Police in Washington County have arrested a man they say lead them on a high-speed chase after being passed out behind the wheel.
Channel 11 has learned that Wade Boyd was stopped in the middle of I-70 and blocking traffic. Several passersby stopped to help, and when police arrived Boyd allegedly came to and took off.
The chase lasted about three miles, before police were able to stop Boyd's vehicle and take him into custody.
Download the WPXI News App for the latest on this and other police activity.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh gun legislation passes final City Council vote
- Mom thwarts mall kidnapping; pulls gun on man allegedly trying to take her 5-year-old daughter
- 13-year-old buys car for his mom, trades in his Xbox
- VIDEO: At-fault driver robs man after fender bender
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}