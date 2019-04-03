  • Man charged with DUI after leading police on high-speed chase

    Police in Washington County have arrested a man they say lead them on a high-speed chase after being passed out behind the wheel.

    Channel 11 has learned that Wade Boyd was stopped in the middle of I-70 and blocking traffic. Several passersby stopped to help, and when police arrived Boyd allegedly came to and took off.

    The chase lasted about three miles, before police were able to stop Boyd's vehicle and take him into custody.

