‘I flatlined’: Local woman loses legs, father suffers brain injuries in devastating accident

ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. — A simple car repair tuned into a months-long stay at the hospital, and now the victims are asking for help.
A woman, and her father are both seriously injured more than a month after being hit by a car.
Kelly Bundridge, her father – Sonny – and his friend were seriously injured on June 21 when a car came around the bend and hit them on Noblestown Road. All three of them were out of their vehicles because Kelly’s broke down.
Bundridge, 37, lost her legs because of the crash, and her 70-year-old father fell into a coma. She told Channel 11 he is awake but has several injuries, including two to the brain, a broken pelvis bone and broken shoulder.
Sonny is also suffering from memory loss.
Earlier in the day prior to the accident, Bundridge said she returned home from shoppers for Father’s Day and learned her daughter’s car wouldn’t start.
So, they called Sonney and his roommate to bring their work truck to jump start the car. While they were trying to fix the car, another vehicle hit them.
Investigators haven’t said why the driver of that car lost control, but they said the district attorney’s office is still reviewing the case.
Bundridge told Channel 11 her family’s income has been hit hard since. They own a bar, but it’s struggling due to the pandemic.
Kelly is also in need of prosthetic legs and hopes to get them soon to return to somewhat normal. The family started a GoFundMe campaign for her. Click here for more info.
“Thank God I’m alive and I’m here to see everybody,” she said.
