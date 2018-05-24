0 ‘I messed up': Man taken into custody after SWAT situation

Dwayne Owens did not shy away from cameras as he was walked out of the Wilkinsburg Police Department on Wednesday night, shortly after being arrested.

“I got surprised, that's what happened. I got surprised and I'm going back to jail,” he said, talking only to Channel 11 News.

When asked why, his reply was simple: “Because I violated my parole.”

Police told Channel 11 News Owens was on state parole for gun-related offenses. On Wednesday, authorities said he fled from Pittsburgh police.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were informed by parole agents that they were tracking Owens, who was driving a Mercedes on a suspended license. The officers caught up with the Mercedes, but after putting their police vehicle’s lights on and getting out at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Lowell Street, Owens sped off.

Police did not chase after Owens.

As Owens sped toward oncoming traffic, he forced about a dozen cars off the road, the complaint said.

Parole officers found Owens at his house on Rebecca Avenue in Wilkinsburg, but he refused to come out. Based on his history of violence, the Allegheny County SWAT team was called in.

SWAT truck just pulled up.

Neighbors tell me this is very unusual for their usually quiet street. pic.twitter.com/w1Hr68kulb — Marlisa Goldsmith (@WPXIMarlisa) May 23, 2018

“I was just heading in the house and I was stopped, distracted by so many police cars and lights flashing all over the place,” said neighbor Marlene Edwards. “I didn't know what was going on."

A supervisor was able to talk Owens into coming out of the house peacefully. Only Channel 11 News was there as he walked out with his hands raised and was taken into custody.

“Yeah, I messed up,” Owens told Channel 11 News.

