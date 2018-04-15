  • I-70 westbound reopens after multi-vehicle crash

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - A multi-vehicle crash in Washington County has been cleared and all westbound lanes are open again.

    According to PennDOT, a crash was reported in the eastbound lanes around 12:40 p.m. at Exit 32B - PA 917 South.

    A lane was closed in that direction as well.

    Moments later, another crash happened in the westbound lanes between that exit and Exit 35 - PA 481.

    It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

    Stay with wpxi.com for more on this developing story.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    I-70 westbound reopens after multi-vehicle crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Injured Humboldt players get visit from Stanley Cup

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman speaks for first time about Washington Co. parents' murder-suicide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida murder suspect dead after police chase, shooting on I-70