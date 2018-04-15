WASHINGTON, Pa. - A multi-vehicle crash in Washington County has been cleared and all westbound lanes are open again.
According to PennDOT, a crash was reported in the eastbound lanes around 12:40 p.m. at Exit 32B - PA 917 South.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-70 eastbound at Exit 32B - PA 917 South. There is a lane restriction.— 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) April 15, 2018
A lane was closed in that direction as well.
Moments later, another crash happened in the westbound lanes between that exit and Exit 35 - PA 481.
Multi vehicle crash on I-70 westbound between Exit 35 - PA 481 and Exit 32B - PA 917 South. All lanes closed.— 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) April 15, 2018
It's unclear if anyone was hurt.
