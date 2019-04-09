PITTSBURGH - An overturned truck along Interstate 79 southbound is causing some delays.
The truck overturned near the Aleppo exit.
From Chopper 11, we could so slow-going traffic backed up for at least a mile.
We're monitoring the backups and impact on your commute, for Channel 11 News starting at 5.
