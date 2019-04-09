  • Overturned truck causing issues on southbound I79

    PITTSBURGH - An overturned truck along Interstate 79 southbound is causing some delays.

    The truck overturned near the Aleppo exit.

    From Chopper 11, we could so slow-going traffic backed up for at least a mile.

    We're monitoring the backups and impact on your commute, for Channel 11 News starting at 5.

