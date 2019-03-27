  • Backups clear hours after tractor-trailer overturns, sending cab off I-79

    ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer overturned, sending the cab off northbound lanes of Interstate 79 Wednesday morning.

    The crash was reported about 11 a.m. Traffic was down to one lane between Crafton and Coraopolis, causing major backups in the area into the evening commute.

    The cab of the truck separated from the flatbed and went down an embankment. The flatbed ended up just off the highway.

    A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the truck was believed to have been hauling coils.

