ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer overturned, sending the cab off northbound lanes of Interstate 79 Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported about 11 a.m. Traffic was down to one lane between Crafton and Coraopolis, causing major backups in the area into the evening commute.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The cab of the truck separated from the flatbed and went down an embankment. The flatbed ended up just off the highway.
A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the truck was believed to have been hauling coils.
BREAKING NEWS: TRAFFIC DOWN TO ONE LANE along Interstate 79 North in the S-Bends, between Crafton and Coraopolis due to an OVERTURNED TRACTOR TRAILER. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/CbuvXe2f0p— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) March 27, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- County bans unvaccinated minors in public as measles spreads
- Channel 11 report prompts health department investigation of rare cancer cases
- Police investigating shooting that hurt woman
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh mayor praises police response to protests, calls for changes to laws
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}