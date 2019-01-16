Ice disc on Maine river draws crowds

A very unusual and impressive sight took shape in Maine this week.
A nearly perfect disc of ice formed in the Presumpscot River.
The massive ice disc drew curious onlookers to the banks of the river.
TRENDING NOW:
- 4.7-magnitude earthquake hits off coast near Ocean City
- Missing Georgia children found buried endured violent chaos at home
- Transgender woman claims she was mistreated by clerk at video game store
- VIDEO: City confirms Pittsburgh salt truck damaged several cars, then drove away
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
It's not clear how, or exactly when it formed.
According to an official with the city of Westbrook, the disc is roughly 100 yards across and is spinning in a counter-clockwise direction.
That same official captured this breathtaking drone footage of the amazing sight.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}