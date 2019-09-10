  • Iconic Franco Harris, George Washington statues returning to Pittsburgh International Airport

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - George and Franco are back.

    The iconic statues of George Washington and Franco Harris are returning to the Pittsburgh International Airport after a brief departure for repairs and updates. 

    Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” statue, a tourist and fan favorite, will be unveiled at the airport on Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. as a part of the airport’s “Steelers Day” festivities.

    Both statues were taken to the Sen. John Heinz History Center in March for “extensive conservation and detailed updates,” according to a release from airport officials.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The festivities will feature a special appearance by Harris, along with remarks from local officials.

    The statues have stood in the airport for about 13 years, and they will make their anticipated return on Thursday.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories