PITTSBURGH - The legal battle over the iconic billboard atop Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington is over … for now.
Commonwealth court ruled Thursday the sign, which for years was a Bayer and then Sprint ad, can stay up. However, the city plans on fighting the decision.
Currently displaying an American flag with the initials of the National Flag Foundation, the billboard is owned by Lamar Advertising, which has been involved in a lengthy dispute with the city of Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto argues the sign violates zoning issues, and over the years, he has criticized it as an eyesore.
"I don't see the big deal about it. I think there's bigger issues to worry about," Lena Melnkovic, who lives in downtown Pittsburgh, said.
