  • Icy road blamed for crash involving bus, one other vehicle in Schenley Park

    PITTSBURGH - An icy road through Schenley Park is being blamed for a crash that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

    The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Overlook Drive.

    At the scene, an officer told Channel 11 there were several adults in the bus, while the other vehicle had a driver and one passenger inside.

    Tow companies have had a busy day, with slippery roads during the morning commute followed by roads icing up as temperatures drop this evening.

    Pittsburgh officials said they have called in workers for extended shifts to make sure all roads are safe for travel.

    This is a developing story. Channel 11's Courtney Brennan will have the latest details during 11 News at 5.

